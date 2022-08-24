New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ might have failed to impress the audience in India but the film is breaking records in the international market. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film is now the highest grossing India film of the year in the international market. Infact, it has overtaken the collection of blockbusters like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’.

The film has been able to mint $7.5 million worldwide surpassing ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ ($7.47 million), ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ ($5.88 million), and ‘The Kashmir Files’ ($5.7 million). However, it has still not touched the earnings of Telugu film ‘RRR’ which had collected $20 million in the international markets.

At the domestic level, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has only managed to collect 56 crore rupees at the box office. Despite releasing on long weekends, the film was unable to bring audiences to the theatre. Thus, the film has turned out to be one of the biggest flops for Aamir Khan. It clashed on the box office with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, however, both films disappointed the viewers.

'Laal Singh Chaddha’ had faced severe backlash and boycott calls on social media owing to a statement made by Aamir Khan in the past. Netizens trended hashtags like boycott Aamir Khan and boycott Laal Singh Chaddha for several days prior to the release of the film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ which starred Tom Hanks in the lead. Apart from Aamir Khan, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in prominent roles.