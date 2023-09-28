trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668291
FUKREY 3

Leaked! Fukrey 3 Movie Hit By Piracy, FULL HD Version Available For Download On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz

As per reports, 'Fukrey 3' has been leaked online in HD quality to download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major disappointment for true cinema loves and makers of 'Fukrey 3', the film starring Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha and Varun Sharma has fallen victim to piracy. It has been leaked online on the day it arrived in cinemas. 'Fukrey 3' has been released in theatres amid massive buzz among the fans. Upon releasing, it received mostly positive reviews from the film critics and audience. However, the full movie has been leaked online and made available for free download in HD print on several torrent websites. 

As per reports, 'Fukrey 3' has been leaked online in HD quality to download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to put a dent on makers' pockers and impact the over business of the film.

Earlier in the day, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' and Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence's film 'Chandramukhi 2' were also leaked online, within hours of their arrival in theatres. In the recent past, several releases, including Vicky Kaushal's 'The Great Indian Family', Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shehzada', Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' were also leaked, despite strict measures taken by the makers. 

 

'Fukrey 3' brings back the quirky group of Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Manjot Singh as Lali Halwai, Varun Sharma as Choocha, who deal with Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban under the expert astrological guidance of Pankaj Tripathi's Panditji. Ali Fazal, who is now married to Richa Chadha, was part of the first two installments but is not a part of the latest series. He, however, will be seen in a special appearance in the latest installment of the franchise. 

 

Also Read: Fukrey 3 Vs The Vaccine War: Check Box Office Collection Predictions, Advance Booking, Ticket Price

 

The film was scheduled to be released in theatres on September 7, 2023. It was later pushed for release on December 1, 2023, but changed its release date to September 28, after Prabhas' Salaar' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' too booked the date for the film releases. 

