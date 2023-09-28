trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668188
THE VACCINE WAR

The Vaccine War Leaked Online: Full HD Print Film Available On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Torrent Sites

Acclaimed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Vaccine War' has been leaked and is available for free download on several platforms. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri's latest medical-thriller 'The Vaccine War', starring Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi, has been leaked online and been made available for free download on several platforms. As per reports, the film, which arrived in theatres on September 28, and opened to mostly positive reviews from the critics, was leaked within hours of its release. As per reports, it is available for free download in HD prints on Filmyzilla, 123 movies, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123 movierulz, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others. 


THE VACCINE WAR LEAKED ONLINE IN HD PRINT


A Times Now report stated that people are searching for free download of the film using keywords like - The Vaccine War Free Download, The Vaccine War MP4 HD Download, The Vaccine War Tamilrockers, The Vaccine War Telegram Links, The Vaccine War Movie Free HD Download and others. 

 

'The Vaccine War' is not the first film to have been leaked online. In the recent past, several releases, including Vicky Kaushal's 'The Great Indian Family', Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shehzada', Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' were also leaked, despite strict measures taken by the makers. 


ABOUT THE VACCINE WAR


Nana Patekar, a powerhouse of talent and a three-time national award winner, steps into the shoes of Prof. (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. This character is poised to add depth and gravitas to 'The Vaccine War,' amplifying the film's authenticity and impact.

 

'The Vaccine War' features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. The film tells the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. It also addresses the Indian Women Scientists and the spirit of the Women Scientists who worked day and night with all their passion to ensure the vaccine reaches across the nation.

It is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha and has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28, 2023.

