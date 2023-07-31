Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 Teaser Will Leave You Excited - Watch

New Delhi: Makers of 'Dream Girl 2' has created buzz among the netizens with its newest teaser launch. With the teaser release, it has been announced that a full-fledged trailer will be released tomorrow. The teaser offers a glimpse of the trailer's grandeur, it succeeds in increasing the anticipation quotient among Ayushmann Khurrana fans.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are leading the pack of stars in 'Dream Girl 2'. Their chemistry on screen is sure to leave the audience in splits. Adding to the laughter journey is an ensemble of exceptionally talented actors, including the legendary Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz. Their incredible performances are bound to leave the audience in awe and stitches.

Helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Dream Girl 2' promises to be a rollercoaster ride of laughter and entertainment, offering a memorable experience that will resonate with viewers of all ages.

'Dream Girl 2' is produced by the duo Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, who have a track record of delivering successful and engaging films to the audience. With their vision and support, the film is poised to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

'Dream Girl 2' is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2023.

