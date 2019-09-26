close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan trailer: Riteish Deshmukh plays the antagonist in Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's love story—Watch

'Marjaavaan' trailer is now out and it is packed with action, romance and drama. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra among others. 

Marjaavaan trailer: Riteish Deshmukh plays the antagonist in Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria&#039;s love story—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh starrer 'Marjaavaan' is ready to hit the silver screens this November and fans are quite excited about this one. The revenge-drama has Riteish playing an antagonist in Tara and Sidharth's romantic saga.

The film's trailer is now out and it is packed with action, romance and drama. The 3-minute and 15 seconds long trailer begins with Sidharth delivering a powerful dialogue- 'Mandir aur Masjid dono milenge' followed by a few action sequences. Seconds later, we see the gorgeous Tara, who plays a mute character in the film. The highlight of the trailer, however, remains Riteish Deshmukh who is sporting the look of a dwarf and plays the dangerous villain.

Without wasting much time, check out the trailer here:

Sidharth and Riteish have earlier shared screen space in 'Ek Villian', and we are eager to see these two weave magic yet again.

'Marjaavaan' has been helmed by Milap Zaveri and also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role.

The film will hit the silver screens on November 8, 2019.

Tags:
MarjaavaanSidharth MalhotraTara SutariaRiteish Deshmukh
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's 'Dream Girl' emerges big winner at Box Office

Must Watch

PT1M25S

Enforcement Directorate seeks Robert Vadra's custodial interrogation