Mob Vandalise Theatre In Telangana Over Delay In Prabhas' Adipurush Screening, Video Surfaces On Internet

New Delhi: Ever since Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan arrived in theatres, the film has been embroiled in controversies. Several leaders and outfits have demanded that the Censor Board temporarily bar screening of the film and re-examine its 'controversial' scenes and dialogues. The has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla coming under fire for Lord Hanuman's 'Lanka Laga Denge' dialogue, among others. In addition, several incidents of ruckus in movie theatres have also been reported due to various reasons.

Theatre Vandalised In Telangana

In the latest, some fans reportedly vandalised a theatre in Telangana after there was a technical glitch leading to the delay in the film screening. According to an India Today report, some Prabhas fans broke window panes inside Jyothi Cinema in Telangana's Sangareddy. Glass pieces were shattered inside the theatre premises. The report stated that there was a delay of 40 minutes due to a technical glitch. Following the incident, the police registered a complaint and launch an investigation into the matter.

On Friday, the opening day of 'Adipurush', a man was thrashed by a group of people on camera after he criticised the movie and pointed out some of the flaws in the film. He said, "Prabhas did not suit in the (Ram) get up. He was like a king and there was royalty in the Baahubali movie. He was taken for this (Ram) role by seeing his performance. Om Raut failed to show Prabhas properly." Following this, some of the fans of the Telugu star beat him up for his remarks. The clip was shared on social media and left viewers shocked.

In another incident, a man was beaten up inside a theatre after he occupied the seat reserved for Lord Hanuman. The video of the incident also circulated on social media platforms, leading to an online debate.

A protest was held in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on Saturday demanding a national ban on the screening of the movie 'Adipurush' which protesters claimed is a conspiracy against Sanatan dharma. A handful of members of 'Korea Sahitya Avam Kala Manch' reached a complex in Manendragarh town and staged a demonstration in front of a theatre screening the movie.