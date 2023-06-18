topStoriesenglish2623080
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show After Destroying House Property?

It appears that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed its first elimination within hours after the show going on the floors. Social media Puneet Superstar is reportedly the first eliminated contestant of the reality show. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 08:49 AM IST
  • Puneet Superstar eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2
  • He was seen using foul language against the makers
  • He demanded panelists to apologise for reducing his rank

New Delhi: Puneet Superstar, fondly referred to as 'Lord Puneet' by his followers on social media, made his debut on a reality show after he was announced as one of the contestants on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, barely hours after his entry on the show, the popular social media influencer was shown the door of the house by the makers.

This happened after Puneet was given a stern warning from the Bigg Boss for allegedly using foul language for the makers and destroying house property. He also apparently tried to hurt himself by pouring handwash on his head and applying toothpaste on his face. He gets an immediate warning from the Bigg Boss to change his attitude otherwise he would be asked to leave the show.

Following this, Puneet loses his cool and threatens to walk out of the show himself. He also expresses his disappointment towards Bigg Boss panellists for putting him on the 10th position of the contestants' list and reducing his BB currency, due to which he couldn't buy himself a bed in the house. He also demanded the panellists apologise to him for changing his ranking from 2nd to 10th.

Puneet tells the Bigg Boss that he is unfazed by the warning and does not mind walking out of the show as he has love and support of 50 lakh people outside. ""Ghar se nikalne ki dhamki mat dena. Uska asar meri sehat pe koi farak nhi pdta. Tumhe rkhna hai rakho nahi rakhna hai mat rakho. TRP tumhe mil rahi mujhe nahi. Mai jaisa hu vaisa hi rahunga," he was seen stating in the house.

A video shared on social media shows that Puneet is the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 2. 'Bigg Boss' announces that since housemates feel that they cannot stay in the house with 'Puneet Superstar', he has to exit the show. At the end of the clip, he is seen exiting the house.

Speaking of the contestants on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, this year Falaq Naaz, Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Puneet Superstar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt and Jad Hadid have entered the show.
 

 

 

