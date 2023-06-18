Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show After Destroying House Property?
It appears that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 witnessed its first elimination within hours after the show going on the floors. Social media Puneet Superstar is reportedly the first eliminated contestant of the reality show.
- Puneet Superstar eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2
- He was seen using foul language against the makers
- He demanded panelists to apologise for reducing his rank
New Delhi: Puneet Superstar, fondly referred to as 'Lord Puneet' by his followers on social media, made his debut on a reality show after he was announced as one of the contestants on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, barely hours after his entry on the show, the popular social media influencer was shown the door of the house by the makers.
This happened after Puneet was given a stern warning from the Bigg Boss for allegedly using foul language for the makers and destroying house property. He also apparently tried to hurt himself by pouring handwash on his head and applying toothpaste on his face. He gets an immediate warning from the Bigg Boss to change his attitude otherwise he would be asked to leave the show.
Following this, Puneet loses his cool and threatens to walk out of the show himself. He also expresses his disappointment towards Bigg Boss panellists for putting him on the 10th position of the contestants' list and reducing his BB currency, due to which he couldn't buy himself a bed in the house. He also demanded the panellists apologise to him for changing his ranking from 2nd to 10th.
Lord Puneet Superstar Is out from Bigboss House After Voting by Housemates __#BiggBossOTT2 #bbott#PuneetSuperstar #Lordpuneet pic.twitter.com/EIXde0mgZY — Lockupp (@Lockupp3) June 17, 2023
Most of the housemates voted that they can't adjust or live with Lord Puneet Superstar in Bigg Boss OTT House. And Bigg Boss evicted Puneet Superstar on name of HMs.
New channel (JioCinema) but same old tricks followingpic.twitter.com/uWkF8YogF5 — #BiggBoss_Tak_ (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 18, 2023
_ BREAKING! Lord Puneet Superstar has been EVICTED by the Bigg Boss (through HMs votings)
Retweet _ If Not Happy!#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/aMtzn4wpOd — #BiggBoss_Tak_ (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 18, 2023
"Tumhe rakhna hai rakho, nahi rakhna hai mat rakho. TRP tumhe mil rahi hai, mujhe nahi mil rahi hain," ~ Lord Puneet Superstar to Bigg Bosspic.twitter.com/3UZiMfbzHL — #BiggBoss_Tak_ (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 17, 2023
#BiggBossOTT2 LIVE FEED: Bigg Boss grilled and warned Punnet Superstar for damaging Bigg Boss property and trying to hurt himself. BB give him last warning and said ye sab yaha kataye hi nahi chalega, iske baad aapko nishkashit kar diya jaega.
Simply, Lord se panga liya h BB ne! pic.twitter.com/nBWUZ6ogSd — #BiggBoss_Tak_ (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 17, 2023
__ bhai to singlehanded le gaye pure game_#BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/HGR1Oh6TAy — SHARIAR MAFI_ (@imashariar01) June 17, 2023
50lac aur 600cr ki film sign wala banda SORRY kyu bole, batao #BiggBoss nation what's know __
Aur TRP toh le gya aaj ka all thanks to LORD PUNEET __#PuneetSuperstar#BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema pic.twitter.com/xh92wOTsCV— __ ____ __ (@ayank5418) June 17, 2023
Puneet tells the Bigg Boss that he is unfazed by the warning and does not mind walking out of the show as he has love and support of 50 lakh people outside. ""Ghar se nikalne ki dhamki mat dena. Uska asar meri sehat pe koi farak nhi pdta. Tumhe rkhna hai rakho nahi rakhna hai mat rakho. TRP tumhe mil rahi mujhe nahi. Mai jaisa hu vaisa hi rahunga," he was seen stating in the house.
HERE WE GOO "LORD PUNEET" ENTRY IN THE HOUSE _#PuneetSuperstar #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/PHCKGFZp98 — __ ____ __ (@ayank5418) June 17, 2023
The history maker "lord puneet" last interaction. #PuneetSuperstar #BigBossOTT2
BRING BACK LORD PUNEET pic.twitter.com/vNh88wjoMB — __ ____ __ (@ayank5418) June 18, 2023
A video shared on social media shows that Puneet is the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 2. 'Bigg Boss' announces that since housemates feel that they cannot stay in the house with 'Puneet Superstar', he has to exit the show. At the end of the clip, he is seen exiting the house.
Speaking of the contestants on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, this year Falaq Naaz, Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Puneet Superstar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt and Jad Hadid have entered the show.
