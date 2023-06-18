Sherlyn Chopra Attacks Rakhi Sawant Over Clone Remark In New Video, Says 'We Dont Change Boyfriends'

New Delhi: Popular actors and 'controversy queens' Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra, who once filed police complaints against each other on charges of sexual harassment and defamation, had patched up and were seen hugging and kissing each other. Sherlyn also extended her support to Rakhi in her fight against her husband Adil Khan Durrani, who is currently in judicial custody.

However, months after the two actors buried the hatchet and became friends, it looks like all is not well between the two. In a video that was shared by the paps on Saturday, Sherlyn, who has lately been promoting her upcoming song 'Wo Karte Hai Judge', was seen going off on Rakhi once again. She was seen speaking on the camera, "She's saying she’s the original and everyone else is a clone. We don't change boyfriends every 3-4 months, we don't change husbands, we don't engage in drama. We don't exploit the funeral of our mother for TRP."

The actor, who was seen carrying a bold look, donning a blue bralette and sarong set, was also seen singing a few lines from her upcoming rap song.



A few days ago, Rakhi was seen talking to paps when she was asked to respond on how 'everyone wants to be like her and copy her, making her recall her famous iconic dialogue. "There is only one Rakhi Sawant and everyone else can only be a clone. Even if they try, they cannot become Rakhi Sawant in the next seven lives," she was seen saying on the cameras. It looks like her statement apparently upset Sherlyn, who responded to her by taking a dig at her failed relationships and mimicking her before the cameras.

Rakhi Sawant Vs Sherlyn Chopra

In January this year, Rakhi Sawant was detained by the Amboli police in connection with an FIR filed against her by Sherlyn Chopra. Sherlyn had filed a complaint against Rakhi for usingobjectionable language against her. She wrote, "BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022 YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT."

Earlier, Rakhi had lashed out at Sherlyn for accusing filmmaker Sajid Khan of 'MeToo'. Sherlyn, who filed a complaint against Sajid in October 2022 accusing him of sexual harassment, alleged that Salman Khan was protecting the filmmaker.