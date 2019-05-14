Mom China collections: Sridevi starrer maintains stronghold at Box Office

New Delhi: Late legendary actress Sridevi's last movie 'Mom' released in China a few days back and has set the Box Office on fire. It was widely appreciated back home when it initially released on July 7, 2017. The actress even received the National Award for Best Actress posthumously that year.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the China collections with fans. He wrote: “#Mom maintains a strong hold on Day 4 [Mon] in #China... Should cross $ 10 million [+/-] by the end of Week 1, which indicates very good trending... Fri $ 1.68 mn, Sat $ 2.22 mn, Sun $ 2.10 mn, Mon $ 1.02 mn. Total: $ 7.02 million [₹ 49.41 cr].”

#Mom maintains a strong hold on Day 4 [Mon] in #China... Should cross $ 10 million [+/-] by the end of Week 1, which indicates very good trending... Fri $ 1.68 mn, Sat $ 2.22 mn, Sun $ 2.10 mn, Mon $ 1.02 mn. Total: $ 7.02 million [₹ 49.41 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2019

The thriller has been helmed by Ravi Udyawar with a screenplay by Girish Kohli. The first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi played the titular role of a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter. Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui played pivotal parts.

Besides, Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were seen in important roles.

'Mom' fetched positive reviews at the time of its release in India and now has impressed the audience in China as well.