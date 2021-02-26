Mumbai Saga trailer: It is John Abraham vs Emraan Hashmi in this gangster flick

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’ was dropped on Friday (February 26). The crime thriller is directed by Sanjay Gupta.

In the gangsta saga, John plays the role of Amartya Rao, a gangster who aims to rule Bombay. The movie will chronicle the rise of Rao and his run-in with the law. While Emraan essays the role of the cop who chases Rao to end his rule over the city. The action-packed trailer has all the masala expected of a gangster film.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, John wrote, “Bandook Toh Sirf Shauk Ke Liye Rakhta Hoon, Darrane Ke Liye Naam Hi Kaafi Hai - Amartya Rao! Presenting the trailer of Saga of the year!”

Check out the trailer below:

The film is slated to release in theatres on March 19. The star cast also includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy in prominent roles.

Earlier, John had shared the posters of his and Emraan’s characters. Captioning the post, John wrote, “The one who wants to RULE at all costs Vs The one who wants to STOP him, no matter what. #MumbaiSaga begins in cinemas on 19th March.”

Meanwhile, Emraan has ‘Chehre’, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Sab First Class Hai’ in the pipeline. While John has ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ and ‘Attack’ lined up.