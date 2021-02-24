हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Saga

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga teaser out- Watch

Screengrab

New Delhi: The teaser of ‘Mumbai Saga’ starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi was released on Wednesday (February 24). The movie is helmed by Sanjay Gupta.

In the action-packed film, John plays dreaded gangster Amartya Rao, while Emraan essays the role of a cop, who aims to end Rao's Underworld reign. 

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, John wrote, “Mumbai Saga Teaser. When Bombay wasn't Mumbai, and violence ruled the streets! Get ready to witness the Saga of the Year. #MumbaiSaga, in Cinemas on 19th.” 

Have a look at the teaser:

The ensemble cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy among others. 

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had earlier taken to Twitter and talked about the hard work involved in making the film amidst COVID-19. He tweeted, “Will never forget 2020. A year full of fear & uncertainty. But what also makes it unforgettable is all the hard work Team Mumbai Saga put in. We worked tirelessly & relentlessly through it all. And today we will share the first glimpse with our audience for whom we did it all.” 

The actioner is slated to hit the theatres on March 19.

On the work front, Emraan has ‘Chehre’, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Sab First Class Hai’ in the pipeline. While John has ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ and ‘Attack’ lined up.   

Tags:
Mumbai SagaJohn AbrahamEmraan HashmiMumbai Saga teaserSanjay Gupta
