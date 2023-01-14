National award-winning film 'Toolsidas Junior' to be screened at Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival

New Delhi: Continuing to earn glory at national and international platforms ‘Toolsidas Junior', which bagged the National Award has been chosen for a screening at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival at the Children Focus Section.

Taking place between 27th to 31st January in Mumbai, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in association with Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival are hosting the screening.

The film in this section, represents ‘the member state of India’ at the SCO Film Festival, educates and entertains the young audience while being easy to understand. Thus developing the interest of young children and nurturing their minds.

With the expertise of the national award winner, prolific filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, the earnest, refreshing and heartwarming story of debutant director Mridul Toolsidass, Toolsidas Junior ticks all the right boxes to present an entertaining and impactful film, that has already won two National Awards- Best Hindi Film and Special Mention in Child Actor Category for the leading child actor Varun Buddhadev.

Talking about the honour, producer of the film Ashutosh Gowariker shares, "It warms my heart to witness the phenomenal response to our film from not just the audience and critics but also the Government of India to having nominated Toolsidas Junior for the collaborative film festival with Shanghai Cooperation Organization. I am grateful to the love and faith the audience has bestowed upon us to narrate inspiring stories that transcends boundaries and makes a place in the hearts of the audience."

Director Mridul Toolsidass shares, "It has been a dream run for me right from the inception. Not only was I blessed to collaborate with a maverick storyteller like Ashutosh Gowariker for my first ever film but also narrate a story so close to my heart. The accolades and appreciation is the fruit of the blood and sweat put in by the entire team, I am grateful to have received such support and platforms for my debut project."

Marking the last film of late veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor, Toolsidas Junior is the first sports film to highlight snooker and traces the story of a young boy determined to return the glory of his father.

Starring Sanjay Dutt and Varun Buddhadev along with the late Rajiv Kapoor, Toolsidas Junior is created under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Production Limited (AGPPL), presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and directed and written by Mridul Toolsidass.