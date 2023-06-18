Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's Kiss Row: A look At Real-Life Couples With Huge Age Gaps

New Delhi: The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur fronted romantic comedy-drama 'Tiku Weds Sheru' has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience since its release. Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films bankrolled film grabbed the attention of the audiences for the fresh and interesting pairing of the lead actors and the unusual storyline which looks promising.

The film received the support of the audiences and is also in the news for the pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. As soon as the trailer was released, the film became a talk of the town for certain sect of audience talking about the film saying how 49-year-old actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui can kiss 21-year-old actress Avneet Kaur on-screen.

This discourse doesn't seem relevant as we see real-life couples and their relationships, who are almost huge in their age and it is a challenging but well-accepted norm. Cinema is truly a reflection of the society.

Talking about some real-life couples, recently we've seen Noor Alfallah of age 29, and Hollywood actor Al Pacino of 83 age welcoming their newborn child. Also we've witnessed other Hollywood couples who despite age differences, are in relationships and some notable names include Leonardo - Neelam (48- 28), Al Pacino - Noor (83- 29), Nicolas Cage- Riko Shibata (59- 28), George Clooney- Amal Clooney (62- 45). \

In India too, there are many examples of such unusual pairing of the couples with age differences which also proves that age is not just an issue. Couples with age-difference is a norm since time unknown.

The film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' also puts the entertainment quotient into foray (display) with the content led by fictional characters. The film tells us the story of a struggling actor and aspiring actress played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet respectively and the on-screen kissing scene between them is just mere a projection of love.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the movie is produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. 'Tiku Weds Sheru' will stream on June 23, 2023 exclusively on Prime Video.