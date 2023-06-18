After Massive Backlash, Makers To Revise Adipurush Dialogues, Issues Statement

New Delhi: In view of the massive backlash to Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, the makers have now decided to change the 'controversial dialogues' in the film. T-Series' official spokesperson shared a note stating, "Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues –Valuing the input of the public and the audience."

The note further adds, "The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with the core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large."

Also Read: Mob Vandalises Theatre In Telangana Over Delay In Prabhas' Adipurush Screening, Video Surfaces On Internet

While the film saw a bumper opening with Rs 140 crore on the first day, it has also witnessed substantial backlash online for its poor VFX, script, costume and dialogues. Dialogues specifically regarding the 'Lanka Dahan' scene where Lord Hanuman is heard mouthing the lines, 'jalegi bhi tere baap ki' has evoked severe criticism and trolling on social media.

Citing their disappointment in his portrayal, a user wrote, "Of the Lanka Dahan scene, Ravana's son lights up Hanuman ji Tail: Jali na.. Abhi to aur jalegi. Jiski jalti hai wahi janta hai. Hanuman ji: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. The dialogue writing is so horrible! "

Another user said: "Not expected this type of chappari language."

One netizen said the dialogue "Jalegi tere baap ki" in 'Adipurush' has apparently been copied from a 'Kumar Vishwas' show' and posted a clip of the same.

"Kapda tere baap ka, Tel tere baap ka, Aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki a "Bajrangbali`s dialogue in Aadipurush Movie What nonsense!!" a user seemed angry.

Also Read: Protest In Chhattisgarh Seeking National Ban On Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush

Others have cited examples of the portrayal of Lord Hanuman, from the Ramanand Sagar series and the 1990s, Japanese anime movie `The Legend of Ramayana` as well as his various portrayals from the animated Hanuman movies and the Disney+ Hotstar series, which depict him as both mighty, as well as wise.'

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show After Destroying House Property?

Reacting to the criticism, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir said in an interview it was not an error but a meticulous thought process that went into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and all the characters.





In his statement, which he wrote in Hindi on Twitter, 'Adipurush' dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla said it is possible that in a three-hour film he may have written "something different from your imagination for 3 minutes of duration", but viewers shouldn't hurry to label him as a 'Sanatan drohi'.

"The first lesson one can learn from Ramkatha is to respect every emotion. What is right or wrong changes with time, but the feeling is constant. I wrote more than 4,000 lines as dialogues in 'Adipurush', some sentiments got hurt on five of those lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, I was hoping to receive praise for them, which I don't know why I did not get," he added.

______ __ ____ ___ __ ___ ___ ____ __, __ __ __ _____ __ ______ ____.

___ __ ____, ___ __ ______ ___ ____ __, _____ __ ____ __.

________ ___ 4000 __ __ _______ _________ __ _____ _____ ____, 5 _________ __ ___ _______ ___ ____.

__ _______ _________ ___ ____ ____ ___ __ ______ — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

The writer-lyricist, who won the National Film Award for best lyrics in 'Saina', said he had no complaints with the audience. "If we stand against each other, Sanatan will lose. We have made 'Adipurush' for Sanatan Seva, it's a film which you are watching in large numbers and I believe you will watch in future as well," he further said.