Neil Bhoopalam Opens Up On His Experience Of Working In Yami Gautam's 'Lost,' Read On

New Delhi: Yami Gautam's spy thriller Lost was released a few days ago on February 16 and is currently streaming on Zee 5. The actress delivered a very fine performance in the film. She played the role of a crime journalist and absolutely nailed it.

The movie also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna, Pankaj Kapur, Tushar Pandey in key roles. Neil recently opened up on his experience of working in the spy thriller. Read on.

Q- Like shown in the film, do you feel your partner’s profession or passion towards it affects a relationship? What do you think are the major challenges people face in the long run?

A- I feel what attracts you to a person is when you see the passion in them. Most of the time is a passion for their profession, that’s what draws you in. It's important to keep that balance and accommodate a relationship as well."

Q- For people who haven’t watched the film yet, what would you say to them since it has released on ZEE5?

A- ZEE is an iconic brand in India and for NRIs, ZEE5 is a fantastic platform. The content and the stories that they put out are very unique to their platform and their vision of entertainment. LOST fits right into it and it's extremely accessible to choose to watch it and I believe one must watch it and put it on their watch list because it’s a very well-made film and a topic that not many people make films on. So, it’s a must-watch. "

Q- In hindsight, is there anything that you would have liked to do differently? If yes, then what?

A- Yes, there is one sequence in the film and in one song where Yami and I are sitting and having chai in Kolkata. The only thing I would’ve done differently was probably help the team handle the rain because those pipes, showerheads and water droplets were so big. It was very hard to feel love and feel romantic with such huge droplets of water hitting you in the face. Every time I watch that, I laugh. But it’s been edited well and you can’t tell how much of an assault the rain really was."