New Delhi: The trailer and the songs of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express have opened up to a rousing response from all across. It indeed raised the excitement to witness a fun-filled rollercoaster ride on the big screen. While the audience saw an immensely talented cast, the ravishing presence of Nora Fatehi indeed came as an absolute surprise. Her presence in the Baby Bring It On song has been loved by the masses due to which the speculations are rising that Nora has hiked her fees.

As per the sources, "Nora Fatehi has raised her fees after the release of the 'Baby Bring It On' song from the film. She is indeed looking super hot in the song. The audience has showered immense love on Nora's killer dance moves and phenomenal presence in the 'Baby Bring It On' song."

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.