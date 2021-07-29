हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zaalima Coca Cola

Nora Fatehi’s Zaalima Coca Cola a remake of Pakistani singer Noor Jehan's song? Find out here

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ is a patriotic war drama film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha among others. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the movie will release on August 13 on the OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar.

Nora Fatehi’s Zaalima Coca Cola a remake of Pakistani singer Noor Jehan&#039;s song? Find out here
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi’s latest song ‘Zaalima Coca Cola’ from her upcoming film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ has taken the internet by storm and has received more than 10 million views within one day of its release. The song however is a remake of the song sung by legendary Pakistani singer Noor Jehan in 1986 for the Punjabi film ‘Chan TeSoorma’.

It was again later remade in 2016 by Pakistani artists Meesha Shafi and Umair Jaswal. The latest rendition featuring Nora is a third remake of the song. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

While many fans love the latest song - Shreya Ghoshal's melodious voice coupled with Nora’s fantastic dance moves and killer facial expressions, some Twitterati's are angry that Bollywood has again copied a Pakistani song without giving the original due credits.

One user on Twitter wrote, “@TSeries  at least give credit to Madam Noor Jahan.”

Check out the tweets:

