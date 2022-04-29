हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zoya Akhtar

OMG! Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby announces 'Made In Heaven 2' and Sonakshi Sinha's 'Dahaad'

Tiger Baby Films producers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are currently busy with the shooting of 'The Archies', a live-action musical.

OMG! Zoya Akhtar&#039;s Tiger Baby announces &#039;Made In Heaven 2&#039; and Sonakshi Sinha&#039;s &#039;Dahaad&#039;
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: At a press event in Mumbai, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment’s series ‘Made In Heaven 2’ and feature film ‘Dahaad’ were announced as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming roster of projects.

Set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings, ‘Made in Heaven 2’ starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh amoung others reportedly charters into international waters this season.

 

‘Dahaad’ on the other hand, starring Vijay Verma, Sohum Shah, Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah is helmed by the talented Reema Kagti who has created a niche for herself with her unique cinematic sensibility.

 

While Reema represented Tiger Baby at the event, Zoya Akhtar was busy on the set of ‘The Archies’, the banner’s first solo film as producers.

Reema Kagti shares, “It’s an important day for all of us at Tiger Baby as two of our co-productions - Made in Heaven 2 and Dahaad were announced today. Zoya couldn’t be here at the launch as she is in the midst of shooting for another project of ours, The Archies. We have had a lot of fun creating, writing, shooting and producing these projects and now look forward to releasing them.”

Tiger Baby along with Excel Entertainment has an exciting slate ahead including Made in Heaven 2, Jee Le Zara, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dahaad amongst others.

The banner also flies solo as producers with ‘The Archies’, a live-action musical directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zoya AkhtarTiger Baby FilmsReema KagtiMade In Heaven 2DahaadSonakshi SinhaSobhita Dhulipala
Next
Story

Heropanti 2 movie review: A brave and engaging attempt by Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Khabren Khatakhat: Mamta Banerjee took a jibe at the rising price of petrol and diesel