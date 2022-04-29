New Delhi: At a press event in Mumbai, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment’s series ‘Made In Heaven 2’ and feature film ‘Dahaad’ were announced as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming roster of projects.

Set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings, ‘Made in Heaven 2’ starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh amoung others reportedly charters into international waters this season.

‘Dahaad’ on the other hand, starring Vijay Verma, Sohum Shah, Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah is helmed by the talented Reema Kagti who has created a niche for herself with her unique cinematic sensibility.

While Reema represented Tiger Baby at the event, Zoya Akhtar was busy on the set of ‘The Archies’, the banner’s first solo film as producers.

Reema Kagti shares, “It’s an important day for all of us at Tiger Baby as two of our co-productions - Made in Heaven 2 and Dahaad were announced today. Zoya couldn’t be here at the launch as she is in the midst of shooting for another project of ours, The Archies. We have had a lot of fun creating, writing, shooting and producing these projects and now look forward to releasing them.”

Tiger Baby along with Excel Entertainment has an exciting slate ahead including Made in Heaven 2, Jee Le Zara, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dahaad amongst others.

The banner also flies solo as producers with ‘The Archies’, a live-action musical directed by Zoya Akhtar.