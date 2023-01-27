topStoriesenglish2566239
Pathaan Day 2 Box Office Collections: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Earns Earth-Shattering Rs 70 cr on Republic Day, Creates History!

Pathaan Day 2 Box Office India Collections, Early Estimates: This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham came together on reel.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 10:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The king of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan has indeed made history with 'Pathaan' raking in huge moolah on opening. Breaking many previous records of Hindi releases, YRF's spy thriller has reportedly earned Rs 70 crore on the Republic Day holiday. According to trade analysts and tracking sites, Pathaan has collected approximately Rs 70 crore nett on Thursday, as per early estimates. 

Ramesh Bala, an expert trade analyst tweeted: #Pathaan crosses ₹ 235 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days.. The film is doing extremely well internationally with clocking in over Rs 200 crore in only 2 days. Check out the numbers as of now: 

Pathaan has wiped out all previous records as it collected Rs 55 crore nett in india and recorded the biggest ever Day 1 for a Hindi film. The total collections of Pathaan on Day One is 57 crore nett (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore).

Pathaan is being celebrated across the nation and is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

