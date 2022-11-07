Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's mega-budget Adipurush's release pushed after massive backlash over poor VFX

NEW DELHI: Om Raut's upcoming directorial 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood. Makers had released the film teaser only recently and was severely criticised by both audience and the critics for its poor VFX. The team had also drawn flak from the public for hurting religious sentiments with its alleged incorrect portrayal of several mythological characters. In the latest development, the makers have announced that 'Adipurush', which was initially scheduled for release in January 2023, has got a new release date.

The film will now hit the screen on June 16, 2023.

The statement from Om Raut read, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going."

'Adipurush' is an upcoming epic mythological film based on Ramayan. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. ‘Adipurush’ is said to be based on a huge budget. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, Adipurush has been budgeted at over Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in India ever made.