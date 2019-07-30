close

Prabhas

Prabhas shares fresh stunning still with Shraddha from Saaho, new song teaser to be unveiled today

Prabhas took to his Twitter handle to share the new romantic poster of 'Saaho' with Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, the makers will unveil a song teaser from the film on Tuesday.

Prabhas shares fresh stunning still with Shraddha from Saaho, new song teaser to be unveiled today
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: New Delhi: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The action-thriller will see Prabhas return to the 70 mm screen after a gap of two years. The film is also important as it marks Prabhas' debut in Hindi and Shraddha's debut in south Indian cinema. 

This is the first time that Prabhas and Shraddha have teamed up for a project. 'Saaho' is touted as one of the most expensive films in the Indian film industry and the film has generated enough buzz with its intriguing trailer and latest posters. Its party track 'Psycho Saiyaan' has already emerged as an instant chartbuster. The track has become the most-watched video with over 47 million views so far.

On Monday, Prabhas, who enjoys a pan-India appeal, announced that a new track from the film, 'Enni Soni' in Hindi will be unveiled anytime soon. He also released a fresh poster of the film that shows the lead actors getting up close and personal against a snowy backdrop. 

Take a look:

The teaser of the new song will be unveiled on Tuesday, i.e. July 30. 

'Saaho' is all set to arrive in theatres on August 30, a fortnight after it was originally scheduled to, due to a delay in post-production related work. The film, therefore, has also averted a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and John Abraham's 'Batla House', both releasing on Independence Day. 

The film is directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. It has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Vennela Kishore, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Tinnu Anand among others. 

Shraddha will be seen as a feisty cop in the multilingual action-thriller while Prabhas' character will have a multi-layered role.

