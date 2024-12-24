Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Box Office Collection - Allu Arjun-Starrer Sets New Benchmark, Earns Rs 700 Cr

New Delhi: Allu Arjun's massive hit Pushpa 2: The Rule has cemented its legacy as one of the greatest success stories in the entertainment industry, breaking records and setting new standards. As the ultimate crowd-puller, the film continues to win hearts through exceptional word-of-mouth, showcasing the undeniable power of compelling storytelling. Now the film has collected ₹11.75 Cr. On Monday, the film became the first-ever Pan-India movie to cross Rs 700 Crore in Hindi version at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote: 700 NOT OUT... #Pushpa2 scripts HISTORY... Inaugurates the ₹ 700 cr Club [on Day 19], setting a new benchmark... The phenomenal trending has been unprecedented.

With #Christmas and #NewYear celebrations just around the corner, #Pushpa2 is expected to continue its record-breaking run.

#Pushpa2 [Week 3] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 20.50 cr, Sun 27 cr, Mon 11.75 cr. Total: ₹ 704.25 cr.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film was released on December 5, 2024.