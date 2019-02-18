Pyaar Ka Punchama 2 actors Sunny Singh-Sonnalli Seygall to star in 'Jai Mummy Di'

New Delhi: The two popular actors from 'Pyaar Ka Punchama 2' Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall are all set to be back together on-screen. The movie is titled 'Jai Mummy Di' and will be backed by T-Series.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details on Twitter. He wrote: “CONFIRMED... #PyaarKaPunchnama2 actors are back... Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall teamed in #JaiMummyDi... Costars Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon as the warring mothers... Directed by Navjot Gulati... Produced by Luv Films... Presented by TSeries...12 July 2019 release.”

'Jai Mummy Di' also stars veteran actresses Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on July 12, 2019, and be helmed by Navjot Gulati.

The movie is produced by Luv Films.

Sonnalli made her debut in 2011 hit 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' followed by 'Wedding Pullav'. The actress was also seen in a cameo in 2018 big hit 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Sunny was paired opposite Sonnalli in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' which clicked with the audience.

It will be interesting to see their pairing one more on-screen!