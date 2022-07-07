MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan's upcoming film 'Dhokha - Round D Corner' will be released theatrically on September 23, the makers announced on Thursday (July 7).

Also starring Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar, the Hindi-language suspense thriller is directed by Kookie Gulati of 'The Big Bull' fame. The announcement was made by Bhushan Kumar-led T-series in a post on Twitter.

"#DhokhaRoundDCorner gets a release date! #RMadhavan #AparshaktiKhurana #DarshanKumaar #KhushaliiKumar starrer suspense drama directed by #KookieGulati is set to release on September 23, 2022," the production house tweeted along with the film's official poster.

The film is based on a day in the life of an urban couple and follows their unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing a grey shade of each character.

"One day can change your life and Dhokha will compel the audience to ponder over what is true and what is false," the synopsis of the film read.

'Dhokha - Round D Corner' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma.

