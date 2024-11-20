Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday declared that the film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the Godhra incident, will be tax-free in the state.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took to social media platform X to share this information.

हमारी सरकार ने "द साबरमती रिपोर्ट" फिल्म को राजस्थान में कर-मुक्त (टैक्स फ्री) करने का सार्थक निर्णय लिया है।



यह फिल्म इतिहास के उस भयावह काल-खंड को यथार्थ रूप में दर्शाती है, जिसे कुछ स्वार्थी तत्वों ने अपने निहित स्वार्थों की पूर्ति के लिए विकृत करने का कुत्सित प्रयास किया। यह… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) November 20, 2024

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film, the Bhajan Lal government made it tax-free in the state.

CM Sharma posted: "Our government has taken a meaningful decision to make the film 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in Rajasthan. This film depicts that horrific period of history, which some selfish elements tried to distort for their vested interests."

He said that the film not only showcases the reality of the then system "in an impressive manner", but also refutes the "misleading and false narratives propagated at that time".

"This film is also a must-watch. Only a deep analytical study of the past can help us understand the present and provide guidance for the future," his post read.

PM Modi had shared a user's post on 'The Sabarmati Report' on X and wrote - "It is a good thing that the truth is coming out. That too in such a way that the general public can also see it. False beliefs can only last for a short time, but the facts will eventually come to light."

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri heaped praises on the Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report'.

After attending a special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', he posted on X: "It is a known fact how attempts were made to twist and distort the narrative, divert the country’s attention and use every available machinery to stymy the facts on one of the most shocking massacre of Ram Bhakts travelling in Sabarmati Express at Godhra station. For those who value truth, take pride in their identity and stand for justice this movie is a must-see."

Rajasthan has become the fourth BJP-ruled state to declare the movie tax-free after Haryana Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.