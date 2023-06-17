topStoriesenglish2622940
Rajshri Deshpande Unveils Teaser Of Her Dark Social Thriller 'Privacy' - Watch

'Privacy' is a hard-hitting thriller that revolves around a distressed surveillance center operator based in Mumbai, who begins investigating unusual events that take place on her watch. 

New Delhi: The first teaser of writer/director Sudeep Kanwal’s ‘Privacy’ was just released. Rajshri Deshpande can be seen playing a voyeur in this dark social thriller, set in the slums of Mumbai. The teaser of the film looks compelling and promises an intriguing watch. It gives a chilling insight into how surveillance cameras capture more than just public spaces.

'Privacy' is a hard-hitting thriller that revolves around a distressed surveillance center operator based in Mumbai, who begins investigating unusual events that take place on her watch. The film is set to have its World Premiere at the 27th edition of the Bucheon International Film Festival (BiFan), Asia’s largest genre cinema event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Filmmaker Sudeep Kanwal shared his treatment of the screenplay. He said, "Rather than making a techno noir, I wanted to keep the look and feel of 'Privacy' realistic. I wanted to focus on the character rather than the technology. From the control room design, makeup, to costumes, we decided to keep everything very grounded. We shot at real locations as much as possible. The actors spent time with real people who shared similar lifestyles & professions as their characters."
 
Rajshri Deshpande added, "Playing Roopali felt like an emotional roller coaster. Sudeep and I discussed that we wanted to keep the performance nuanced. The film is very visual, with little dialog. There are many subtle elements in the film which the viewer can only catch if they are watching closely. Just like Roopali.”

‘Privacy’ is produced by the Fundamental Picture’s Navin Shetty and Shlok Sharma, in association with House of Talent Studio. Post the massive success of her Netflix Original, 'Trial By Fire,' Rajshri is back with yet another stupendous performance in 'Privacy.' The film also features Nishank Verma, Sandesh Kulkarni, Abhilash Thapliyal, Saurabh Goyal, Chhaya Kadam, Rushad Rana and Sagar Salunke in pivotal roles. The film is set to have its World Premiere on June 30, 2023 at the 27th edition of Bucheon International Film Festival (BiFan), Asia’s largest genre cinema event.

