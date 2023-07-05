Ranveer Singh Shares Throwback Pics To Celebrate 10 Years Of Lootera: Check

Vikramaditya Motwane’s critically-acclaimed film Lootera has completed 10 years. To mark the occasion, the movie’s lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, took to social media and recalled their special memories associated with the film. Ranveer Singh who played the male lead role took to Instagram and shared a series of old pictures from his shoot days. He called the film a “timeless work of art.” Lootera was released in 2013 and is to date considered one of Ranveer’s most nuanced performances. It was a beautiful love story that had some stunning cinematography and some soulful tracks composed by Amit Trivedi.

Ranveer Singh shared a short clip from the film and wrote, "10 years to one of my most precious, loved, and cherished! #Lootera Timeless work of art."

Further, he shared a few BTS pictures of himself from the film's sets. In a few photos, he was seen sharing the frame with his co-actor, Vikrant Massey. Lastly, he shared a poster of the film, showing Sonakshi Sinha with a sweet note that read, "& her breathtakingly beautiful performance."



Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey, and director Vikramaditya Motwane celebrate 10 years of Lootera

Sonakshi Sinha also shared a photo, reminiscing her Lootera days. She shared a throwback picture with Ranveer and director Vikramaditya Motwane. "Look at us!!! Look at what we made!!!" she wrote.

She also reshared the posts by Ranveer Singh and Vikrant Massey.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane, while sharing a polaroid picture of the lead actors from the film, penned a special note. He wrote, "The memories might blur with time but they will never fade way. We will always cherish them and know that something very special happened back then. 10 years of Lootera."

Lootera, which was partially based on O. Henry’s 1907 short story The Last Leaf, featured Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. While Sonakshi played the role of a sick woman (Pakhi Roy Chaudhary), Ranveer played a conman (Varun Shrivastav) who comes into the scene, bringing a significant change in her life.