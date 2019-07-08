close

saaho

'Saaho' song 'Psycho saiyaan' released in 4 languages

Psycho Saiyaan from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

&#039;Saaho&#039; song &#039;Psycho saiyaan&#039; released in 4 languages
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@actorprabhas

Mumbai: T-Series on Monday released on its YouTube channel the song "Psycho Saiyaan" from multilingual Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer "Saaho". The song has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

"After being recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records, this song is our way to tell the world what India can do when creators and energies from all languages and regions come together," Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, said in a statement.

The Hindi version of the song has been sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon. Dhvani has also given voice to the Telugu and Tamil versions with Anirudh Ravichander and the Malayalam version with Yazin Nizar. The music for all the four versions has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. 

Dhvani said: "'Psycho Saiyaan' has been one of the most challenging songs of my career so far and I am excited to share it with you guys! I am a big fan of both Shraddha and Prabhas and this was such a great opportunity for me."

"'Psycho Saiyaan' is a new sound in the dance space. This song is a potential anthem for audiences across all four languages. Dhvani's first time with regional languages, and she has aced it. 

"Doing a song for 'Saaho' and that too picturised on Shraddha and Prabhas, is a good feeling," added Tanishk. 

