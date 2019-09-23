Saif Ali Khan's new look from Laal Kaptaan unveiled- See inside

New Delhi: The makers of Laal Kaptaan have unveiled a new poster of the film featuring Saif Ali Khan as a fierce Naga Sadhu. With the release of the new poster, they have also announced that the film will hit the screens on October 18.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Saif Ali Khan... New poster of #LaalKaptaan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 18 Oct 2019 release."

Saif Ali Khan... New poster of #LaalKaptaan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 18 Oct 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/rvSoGcMDgO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

Earlier, the makers had released a teaser that featured Saif Ali Khan applying ash to his forehead with while "Har Ram Ka Apna Raavan, Har Ram Ka Apna Dussehra" was being recited in the background.

The film helmed by Navdeep Singh was earlier scheduled to release on October 11 but now it has been postponed to October 18.

Apart from Laal Kaptaan, Saif will also be seen in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The web series Sacred Games featuring him in a pivotal role was nominated for the International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama category, adding yet another feather to his hat.