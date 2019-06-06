close

Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Inshallah' to release next Eid

Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer &#039;Inshallah&#039; to release next Eid
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: "Inshallah", which reunites director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan after a long gap, will hit the screens on Eid, 2020.

The actor and the director have worked on films such as "Khamoshi", "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" and "Saawariya".

A love story, it will be Alia Bhatt's first film with the ace director. 

Eid has traditionally been a lucky release date for Salman Khan, whose latest film "Bharat" has minted Rs 42 crore at the box office in just one day.

"Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt come together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'. We at Bhansali Productions are happy to confirm that the film hits theatres on the Eid of 2020," Prerna Singh, CEO of BPPL said in a statement. 

 

