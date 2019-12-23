Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's latest outing Dabangg 3 has picked up the pace at the Box Office. Despite the protests and other disruptions, the film has managed to rake in over Rs 81.15 crore in just three days and the numbers are expected to go up during the Christmas holidays.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Dabangg3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3... Biz jumps across circuits... Loses a big chunk of *opening weekend* biz [approx ₹ 12 cr] due to protests... Day 4 [Mon] crucial... #Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz.."

#Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, "#Dabangg3 - despite protests affecting its biz severely - packs ₹ 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ₹ 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions."

Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of superhit film Dabangg. It marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daugter Saiee Manjrekar.

The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Dimple Kapadia and Pramod Khanna in pivotal roles.