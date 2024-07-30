Salman Khan Steals The Show With Electrifying Cameo In 'Party Fever' Song

New Delhi: The song, which stars Ayaan Agnihotri as "Agni" and popular singer Payal Dev, has rapidly become a sensation across the internet, thanks to its catchy beats and vibrant energy.

Salman Khan's appearance in the song is a masterstroke, as he introduces Ayaan Agnihotri with his signature swag, setting the tone for a night to remember.

His presence is brief but impactful, leaving fans wanting more.

Set against a lively party club backdrop, ‘Party Fever’ complements Salman Khan's charm and glamour. Dressed to impress, Khan delivers a performance that adds a touch of sparkle and excitement, making the track an immediate hit among party-goers and music lovers alike.

As the song continues to dominate the airwaves, fans are already looking forward to Salman Khan's next big venture, ‘Sikandar’, which is set to hit theatres on Eid 2025.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, this upcoming film promises to be another high-profile release in Khan's illustrious career