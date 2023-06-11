Sanjay Kapoor Opens Up About His Character In Shahid Kapoor-Starrer 'Bloody Daddy,' Says 'Its A Bit Quirky, Negative'

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Kapoor talked about his grey hair look and the way he prepared himself for his role in the movie 'Bloody Daddy," starring Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, and Vivan Bhatena.

He said, "My character is negative, but he is a bit quirky, and whenever you see him, there will be a smile on your face because he is not funny, but the situations and scenes are like that. It's a suave kind of role, cool, and never done before. Everybody has loved the look, also because it's a stylized film, and when you get the look correct, it's half the battle won."

Sanjay further elaborated, "The look fits the part played by my character Hamid. Even if there are different characters in the frame and I am not reciting any dialogue, the attention of the audience will still go to my character because of the way he looks."

Talking about his experience of working with his co-stars in 'Bloody Daddy', Sanjay added, "I have worked with Shahid Kapoor before in 'Shaandar," and it was good to be back working together again after six, seven years. He is an extremely talented actor. There are a few actors who, with age, keep looking better, and Shahid is one of them. He is at the top of his game right now. He is looking very cool and dynamic."

"Another actor that I have worked with for the first time is Ronit Roy. I have known him for a very long time. We are gym buddies, and finally, when you spend quality time together, you tend to know each other well, though in the film we are at each other's throats. We had a great time shooting in Abu Dhabi. We used to work out together and have our lunches and dinners together. I enjoyed working with Rajeev Khandelwal as well. He is absolutely sincere and dedicated like Ronit."

On the work front, Sanjay reinvented himself when he starred in the anthology 'Lust Stories'. Now, after 'Bloody Daddy', he also has Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor has some interesting unannounced projects in the pipeline as well.