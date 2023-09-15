Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Release Of Much-Awaited Film 'Dunki' At 'Jawan' Success Meet, Deets Inside

New Delhi: It has been the year of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan. After 'Jawan', SRK's magic continues. Eagerly awaited by the masses, Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki' is back in the news. Now, accelerating the ever-rising frenzy around Rajkumar Hirani's directorial, its release has been confirmed for Christmas by Shah Rukh Khan at 'Jawan' Success meet.

At the press event of Jawan, SRK has won the hearts of the audience with his charm. To take it a notch higher, SRK confirmed the release of his much-awaited 'Dunki'. While addressing the crowd, SRK mentioned he brought his film on national events like the Republic Day with 'Pathaan', on Janmashtami with 'Jawan', and now on Christmas with 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' indeed is a very special film that marks the first collaboration between SRK and Raju Hirani. The film will star Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone arrived in style for the post-success press event for ‘Jawan’ in Mumbai. The actors enjoyed the performance by music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander and they joined him on stage to perform on the track 'Chaleya'. Anirudh asked the fans to chant SRK's name and started his performance with ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Chaleya’. Both Shah Rukh and Deepika clapped as he performed on ‘Zinda Banda’.