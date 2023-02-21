topStoriesenglish2575757
NewsEntertainmentMovies
PATHAAN

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide, creates history

Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' is the highest-grossing Indian film with a reported earnings around Rs 2,000 crore. In its initial run or phase one of the release, the movie earned over Rs 700 crore.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 05:14 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide, creates history

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' has created history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office in phase one of its release, Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on Tuesday. According to the studio, the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore) on its fourth Monday yesterday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross: Rs 623 crore, overseas: Rs 377 crore)" YRF said in a press note. YRF claimed that 'Pathaan' has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema in its initial run.

Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' is the highest-grossing Indian film with a reported earnings around Rs 2,000 crore. In its initial run or phase one of the release, the movie earned over Rs 700 crore. In its second phase, when it was released in theatres in China, the film's box office crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in worldwide gross.

Other films that crossed Rs 1,000 crore mark at global box office include "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", "RRR" and "K.G.F: Chapter 2".

'Pathaan' follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The stylish action thriller also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

'Pathaan' is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after 'Zero' (2018).

It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'War', featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Live Tv

PathaanShah Rukh KhanBollywoodEntertainmentpathaan box office collection

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'