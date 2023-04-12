Shahid Kapoor Looks Intense In ‘Bloody Daddy’ First Look Poster, Fans Compare Him With 'John Wick'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been on roll ever since his debut web series `Farzi` witnessed a mega success on OTT. He recently announced his new project with Kriti Sanon. And now taking the excitement even further, on Wednesday Shahid shared his first look from Ali Abbas Zafar`s upcoming project `Bloody Daddy`. In the poster, Shahid can be seen donning an intense action avatar. He has blood stains on the collar of his white shirt. "Teaser dropping BLOODY soon," he captioned the poster.

Fans were quite excited to see the poster of the film and shared their love in the comments section. “@shahidkapoor waiting for it,” a user commented. “Yaaasssss,” another user wrote. However, a lot of fans also felt that the poster gave John Wick vibes. “John wick from ohio,” a user wrote. “Indian John wick,” another user wrote with fire emojis.

See the poster here

The action thriller film also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Vivan Bhatena. Ronit also shared the poster and shared his experience working on the project. "I was so excited while I was shooting for this now even more excited for you guys to view it. I'm so proud to have this chance to have associated with some of the finest actors in our industry and One of the greatest directors I`ve worked with. Edgy as hell! No doubt it`ll be one of my finest in my career," he shared. Bloody Daddy is set to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche.