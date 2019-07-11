Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh becomes highest grossing film of 2019

New Delhi: Despite being in the third week of its release, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' continues to dominate the Box Office. The film has collected over Rs 246 crore and is inching towards the coveted Rs 250 crore mark.

'Kabir Singh' has turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year. As per the latest reports, it has become the tenth highest-grossing film of all time in the Hindi film industry. On Wednesday, the film surpassed the collection of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the film, writing, "#KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: ₹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

'Kabir Singh' is an official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which featured Vivek Devarakonda as a lead. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga who directed the original. Shahid is said to have delivered his career-best performance in the film.

It tells the story of a hot-headed surgeon who goes on a self-destruction path after his girlfriend marries someone else.