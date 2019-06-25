Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' continues sensational run at Box Office

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Shahid Kapoor's latest release 'Kabir Singh' has hit the jackpot at Box Office. This Hindi remake of superhit 2017 Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' has not ticked all the right boxes but also earned rave reviews for its impressive performances.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #KabirSingh is rewriting the rules of the game... Does remarkable biz on Day 4 [working day]... Will hit ₹ cr today [Day 5]... #KabirSingh is trending better than *all* biggies released this year: #Bharat, #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal and #GullyBoy... Amazing!

#KabirSingh is sensational... ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don't collect that on a Sun... Eyes ₹ 200 cr... May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz.

'Kabir Singh' has emerged as Shahid's highest grossed in three days after 'Padmavaat'. The movie happens to be a no-holiday release and yet has collected a huge figure.

The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film released on June 21, 2019.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.