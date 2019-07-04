Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' sets Box Office on fire, cruises past Rs 200 crore

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor is one happy man right now! Well, he has all the reasons to feel on cloud nine. His latest release 'Kabir Singh' has not just ticked all the right boxes at the ticket counters but also earned him rave reviews for his knockout performance.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote:#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out... Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz.”

#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out ... Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 13

India biz. Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr... 2019 releases...

⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 13

⭐️ #Bharat: Day 14

⭐️ #Uri: Day 28

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

The movie has smoothly cruised past Rs 200 crore in flat 13 days. And the figures are likely to go up in the coming days as there is no big release this week.

Kiara and Shahid have been paired together for the first time in 'Kabir Singh' which is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original released way back in 2017 and was a massive hit.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

The film released on June 21, 2019. Have you seen the movie yet?