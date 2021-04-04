हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shraddha Kapoor has double role in 'Chaalbaaz In London'

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor takes on a new challenge by playing a double role in Pankaj Parashar's new film 'Chaalbaaz In London' for the first time. The 'Baaghi 3' actress deemed it as a "great opportunity and a learning experience".

File photo

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor will feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar's new film 'Chaalbaaz In London'.

Incidentally, Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit 'Chaalbaaz'. The film cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.

"This will be my first-ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor," says Shraddha.

She adds: "It's a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj sir who has entertained us for so many years."

Parashar claims: "Shraddha is like magic on screen. I believe she is going to blow away audiences with her double role. For me, there is nobody better than her for a film like 'Chaalbaaz In London'."

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

Tags:
Shraddha Kapoorshraddha kapoor moviesChaalbaaz In LondonPankaj Parashar
