Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 10th birthday of her pet dog Shyloh, throws bash

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor often posts cute pictures of her pet dog Shyloh and her fans know well that she loves her pet dog Shyloh to the moon and back.

So, when her canine companion turned 10 years old, the ‘Baaghi 3’ actress left no stone unturned in making sure Shylog had a blast on his special day.

On Saturday, Shraddha took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of the celebration and the personalized paw-shaped dog cake for Shyloh.

In the pictures and videos, Shraddha is seen celebrating his birthday along with her close friends Shraddha Naik, Nikita Menon, Namrata Deepak and Jinal. The actress is seen feeding Shyloh the delicious cake as her friends cheered him on.

Shyloh was certainly the star of the show and overwhelmed by all the attention he received as he was seen excitedly wagging his tail in one of the videos.

Shraddha penned a long emotional caption for her beloved companion and thanked her friends as well. She wrote, “Happy 10th Bday to my Babu!!! Can’t believe he is 10! To me he will always be my little babu Shyloh He has brought so much joy to our lives. We are so blessed to have him as our sweetest family member. Grateful for him beyond words"

"Thank you my gurlzies for coming home & celebrating! @shraddha.naik @nikitamenon1 @namdeepak @jinal.jj For all the treats & the cake! He loves you guys so much Thank you my amazing fan clubs for your precious edits! I’m going through them since morning & they just fill me up with so much gratitude! You guys are the best! Your love for Shyloh is so wonderful, I’m sure he feels it!!! Thank you all for your wishes Thank you Paru for taking care of me while growing up & now Shyloh with so much love,since all these years! (she has taken this video)”, she continued.

Here’s the adorable post:

Along with other comments, Shraddha’s friend and co-star Tiger Shroff commented on the post, saying, “Soooo cuteee” with heart emojis. Shroff’s sister Krishna also left a comment wishing Shyloh a “happy birthday”.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in ‘Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'.

She has an untitled Luv Ranjan romantic drama with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. Shraddha Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo on the big screen together. This is the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha have been paired together on-screen.