trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686626
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor Shares Video Of Post-Shoot Schedule Of Stree 2, Writes, 'Late Night Drives Hit Different'

Shraddha Kapoor shared a video of her post-shooting schedule of her upcoming film 'Stree 2', in which she captured the mesmerizing night sky amid the passing trees.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 09:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shraddha Kapoor Shares Video Of Post-Shoot Schedule Of Stree 2, Writes, 'Late Night Drives Hit Different' Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in horror-comedy 'Stree 2'

NEW DELHI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Her fans never leave a chance to shower their love upon her. Extremely down-to-earth and loving, Shraddha also reciprocates the love she receives from her fans. 

Currently, everyone is looking forward to watching her in 'Stree 2', and while elevating the excitement the actress took the audience to the post-shoot scenes of the film. 

Shraddha took to her social media and shared a video of her post-shooting schedule of 'Stree 2' in which she captured the mesmerizing night sky amid the passing trees. The actress added a beautiful song and jotted down the caption, "Late night drives hit different... #PostPackUp." 

Moreover, the actress also has a huge fan base of over 84 million followers on Instagram. As Shraddha took us through the shooting schedule of 'Stree 2', it indeed piqued our excitement to watch her back in this comedy horror and we can't wait to see her in the film on its release.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?