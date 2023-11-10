Shraddha Kapoor Shares Video Of Post-Shoot Schedule Of Stree 2, Writes, 'Late Night Drives Hit Different'

NEW DELHI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. Her fans never leave a chance to shower their love upon her. Extremely down-to-earth and loving, Shraddha also reciprocates the love she receives from her fans.

Currently, everyone is looking forward to watching her in 'Stree 2', and while elevating the excitement the actress took the audience to the post-shoot scenes of the film.

Shraddha took to her social media and shared a video of her post-shooting schedule of 'Stree 2' in which she captured the mesmerizing night sky amid the passing trees. The actress added a beautiful song and jotted down the caption, "Late night drives hit different... #PostPackUp."

Moreover, the actress also has a huge fan base of over 84 million followers on Instagram. As Shraddha took us through the shooting schedule of 'Stree 2', it indeed piqued our excitement to watch her back in this comedy horror and we can't wait to see her in the film on its release.