Siddharth Anand's Fighter Trailer Achieves A Milestone; Garners 102 Million Views, Trends On No 1

Heavily packed with enthralling visuals, dialogues, the sizzling fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, goosebumps-worthy BGM, and stimulating theme of patriotism, the trailer has been earning heaps of praises from the audience, trade analysts and industry people. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Siddharth Anand's Fighter Trailer Achieves A Milestone; Garners 102 Million Views, Trends On No 1 Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The action-packed trailer of Siddharth Anand's Fighter has indeed arrived with a bang. Heavily packed with enthralling visuals, dialogues, the sizzling fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, goosebumps-worthy BGM, and stimulating theme of patriotism, the trailer has been earning heaps of praises from the audience, trade analysts and industry people. As it's just been a day, since the trailer was released, it has started to make records and has become the most-watched video in 24 hours with 102 Million views across all platforms. 

Fighter trailer has arrived and started to take over. The trailer has collected 102 million views and counting across all the platforms. The trailer is the most-watched YouTube video in the last 24 hours. The trailer is also trending at No. 1 on YouTube in last 24 hours. Well, it's indeed just the beginning as the Fighter will surely win many more milestones ahead. It has indeed justified that India's biggest aerial action spectacle is on its way for its release on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, 25th January 2024.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence. 

