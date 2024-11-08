Sidharth Malhotra To Star In His First Folk Mythological Thriller VVAN, Books Chhath 2025 Release

New Delhi: In an exciting update, two entertainment industry giants - Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF) have come together for the first time for their upcoming project VVAN.

The announcement was made by both production houses on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Pooja, leaving everyone excited to witness a never-before-seen cinematic experience.

FOLK MYTHOLOGICAL THRILLER - VVAN

Balaji Telefilms and TVF have joined hands for a maiden project featuring the super talented and handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra, titled VVAN to be directed by Deepak Mishra who has directed India’s most iconic Series Panchayat.

Deepak Mishra a long-standing partner at TVF is coming together with Arunabh Kumar once again after Panchayat to create a rooted story which will also be a big screen adventure with the guidance and vision of Ektaa R Kapoor.

CHHATH 2025 RELEASE DATE BOOKED

They are set to introduce the genre of Folk Mythological Thriller, something entirely new to the audience. With this collaboration, these mega creators of the entertainment world aim to deliver an experience that is incredibly different from anything seen before. The project is set for release during Chhath Pooja 2025.

VVAN promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, offering something truly unprecedented.