New Delhi: Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff is surely in the evolving phase of his rising career. Having delivered some of the biggest hits in his career, Tiger Shroff has established his position as the youngest action superstar of the nation.

Having created a storm with the intriguing trailer and songs of his upcoming action-entertainer 'Ganapth: A Hero Is Born', Tiger Shroff on Thursday treated his fans and the audiences with another big surprise. In a recent surprise, the action superstar made a big announcement and introduced his character from Rohit Shetty's cop universe 'Singham Again'. The film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As per reports, Tiger Shroff will be seen in the role of a cop, ACP Satya. This is the first time in his career that the actor will be seen donning the role of a police officer. And with his addition in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, the universe gets bigger and more actioner and masses can't hold their excitement. 'Singham Again' is locked for worldwide release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

Tiger took to social media and dropped a poster of himself from 'Singham Again' where he is seen in the intense look of the cop. He captioned the poster writing, "ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir #SinghamAgain."

Speaking of Tiger Shroff's upcoming film, he will also be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Rambo'. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Akshay Kumar and is set for Eid 2024 release. Speaking of 'Rambo', the remake is tentatively scheduled to go on floors in January 2024.