हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood launches new film 'Kisaan' amid farmers' protests

The announcement about the launch of the film was made by film critic Taran Adarsh and retweeted by Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood launches new film &#039;Kisaan&#039; amid farmers&#039; protests
Credit: Twitter/ taran adarsh

New Delhi: Sonu Sood’s new film ‘Kisaan’ was announced on Monday, amid the ongoing farmers' protest. The film will be directed by E. Niwas and backed by screenwriter-director Raaj Shaandilyaa. The rest of the cast is yet to be decided.

The announcement was made with a post on Twitter by the critic Taran Adarsh and retweeted by actor Sonu Sood.

The post by Taran Adarsh was captioned, “IT'S OFFICIAL... SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN... #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan... Directed by E Niwas... Raaj Shaandilyaa - who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl - will produce the film... Balance cast will be announced shortly.”

 

 

Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan posted his best wishes for team Kisaan through his verified Twitter account. He tweeted: "All good wishes to film #Kisaan, directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood."

 

 

Sonu responded to Big B's tweet with a message that reads: "Thank you so much sir."

Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. Titled "I Am No Messiah", the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu Soodactor sonu soodkisaanFarmers protestBollywood
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut introduces Dhaakad crew, Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata joins team
  • 1,03,40,469Confirmed
  • 1,49,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M26S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Why didn't happen Ranbir-Alia Engagement?