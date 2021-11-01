Squad trailer: Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa makes promising debut as STF Commando

MUMBAI: The trailer of the film 'Squad' which is the debut of Rinzing Denzongpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa, released on Monday. The film also features former child actress Malvika Raaj.

Produced, directed and written by Nilesh Sahay, 'Squad' also stars Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur, Tanisha Dhillon, Dishita Jain among others and revolves around the battle between the nation's Special forces with a little girl at the centre of it who has lost everyone in her life.

Rinzing Denzongpa said, "There is a lot of excitement to see how people would respond to the film and I really hope that they watch it and like it. I have personally learnt a lot through the journey of 'Squad', and it has been an enriching experience".

Malvika Raaj, who played the young 'Poo' in Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', has become a grown-up girl and is making her debut with the film.

She said, "I never knew I had so much of strength when I was told the film will involve me doing a lot of action with Rinzing. But Nilesh really believed in us more than we believed in ourselves and that really helped. I hope people would give me as much love as they gave me for 'K3G' back then".

'Squad' is all set to release on November 12 on ZEE5.