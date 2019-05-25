close

MOM

Sridevi starrer 'Mom' set to enter Rs 100 crore club at China Box Office

The film is nearing to touch the Rs 100 crore figure.

Sridevi starrer &#039;Mom&#039; set to enter Rs 100 crore club at China Box Office

New Delhi: The late legendary actress of Indian cinema, Sridevi was last seen in thriller 'Mom' which initially released in 2017. The movie opened in China sometime back and it has created a storm at the Box Office there.

Renowned critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#China... #Mom has slowed down. Although $ 15 million+ total is within reach, it needs to show gains on [third] Sat and Sun to reach the total. Till 24 May 2019: $ 14.25 mn [₹ 98.86 cr]... #BeyondTheClouds is poor. Fri $ 0.18 mn [₹ 1.25 cr]. Includes previews. #ChinaBoxoffice”

The thriller has been helmed by Ravi Udyawar with a screenplay by Girish Kohli. The first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi played the titular role of a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter. Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui played pivotal parts.

Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were seen in important roles.

The film has been accepted by the fans there and it will soon enter the much coveted Rs 100 crore club.

 

 

 

