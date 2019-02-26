Sridevi's last film 'Mom' to release in China

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actress Sridevi's last film 'Mom' is all set to release in China on March 22, 2019. The film had garnered a thunderous response from fans and critics in India and the actress had also won several awards for it posthumously.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the news. He wrote, "#Xclusiv: Sridevi’s final major film #Mom will release in #China on 22 March 2019... Zee Studios International release... Poster for local audience."

The film which is a revenge drama featured Sridevi in the titular role of a mother who is wronged by the evils of the society.

'Mom' is helmed by Ravi Udyawar and has an interesting star cast with the likes of Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Aly play pivotal parts in the film.

Mom had released in India on July 7, 2017.