हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sridevi

Sridevi's last film 'Mom' to release in China

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi's last film 'Mom' is all set to release in China on March 22, 2019. The film had garnered a thunderous response from fans and critics in India and the actress had also won several awards for it posthumously.

Sridevi&#039;s last film &#039;Mom&#039; to release in China

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actress Sridevi's last film 'Mom' is all set to release in China on March 22, 2019. The film had garnered a thunderous response from fans and critics in India and the actress had also won several awards for it posthumously.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the news. He wrote, "#Xclusiv: Sridevi’s final major film #Mom will release in #China on 22 March 2019... Zee Studios International release... Poster for local audience."

The film which is a revenge drama featured Sridevi in the titular role of a mother who is wronged by the evils of the society.

'Mom' is helmed by Ravi Udyawar and has an interesting star cast with the likes of Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Aly play pivotal parts in the film.

Mom had released in India on July 7, 2017.

Tags:
SrideviMOMSridevi death anniversary
Next
Story

'Period. End Of Sentence' not the path-breaker it strives to be

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Mallikarjun Kharge: Opposition is in full support for the protection of the motherland

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close