Stree 2: Amar Kaushik Talks About Casting Akshay Kumar In Stree 3

Mumbai: Stree 2 is one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor has been creating history at the box office and so far, it has earned Rs 608 crore. Amar Kaushik is the man behind this successful franchise and he calls this universe his own 'Harry Potter'. Stree 2 has a lot of elements that made this a successful film and one of them is its cameos. Akshay Kumar played a significant and special role in the film and it came as a surprise to all the audience. Those who have watched the film were left curious if Akshay Kumar will be seen in Stree 3. The filmmaker in his interview reveals if the superstar will be present in the third installment of the film or not.

Speaking to ANI, Amar said," It depends on the script. If the story demands it, he (Akshay Kumar) would be seen. Otherwise, he won’t be."

Talking about Stree 3, Amar Kaushik revealed,"I think ‘Stree 2’ took six years to make from the first film. However, ‘Stree 3’ won’t take six years; it will take at least three years.” The director also expressed his elation over the groundbreaking box office success of ‘Stree 2.’ “I am thankful to the audience and everyone who watched the film and shared messages. We have to put in a lot of hard work, and the credit goes to everyone, including the stars, producers, and technicians".

Amar Kaushik is one of the renowned filmmakers in the industry, he has made films like Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan.